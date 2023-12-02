Arrest warrant issued for ‘serial burglar' in Norristown

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police said has been burglarizing homes in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the warrant was issued for 21-year-old Martice Christie following an extensive police investigation.

In November, Norristown Police identified a burglary pattern that specifically targeted Hispanic households where a window or door was left unlocked.

The burglaries occurred Friday to Sunday between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12 between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Christine is described as 5 feet 10 inches and approximately 145 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or you can remain anonymous by calling 610-278-TIPS and referencing "Burglary 23-1."

Police have shared the following tips to help protect your home and family from burglars:

• Lock all doors and windows when you go to bed

• Secure window air conditioners to frames with screws

• Keep outside light on or install motion-activated lighting

• Install cameras inside or outside, or know your neighbors that have them

• Talk to each other; let everyone know to be on guard

• Call 911 immediately if you are a victim-time is very critical in trying to solve these types of crimes

• Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings