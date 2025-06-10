Arrest in South Philly has immigrant community on edge, neighbor says

Federal agents arrested a man in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, leaving the immigrant community there on edge.

Video shared with NBC10 and on social media showed agents for the Drug Enforcement Agency arresting a man around the area of 7th and Snyder streets at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The DEA told NBC10 that the arrest was carried out with the assistance of Enforcement Removal Operations, a subsection of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

NBC10 has spoken with a DEA representative and is working to confirm the identity of the man and arrested and whether there was a warrant for his arrest.

A neighbor says the arrest has left the community on edge.

"I feel so bad because this is the first time that this happened," a man who identified himself as Melo said.

Asked if he was scared, Melo said yes, adding, "but what ever is going to happen is going to happen."