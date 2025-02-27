4th suspect arrested in shooting that injured 3 teens at Philly's Dilworth Park

A fourth teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting last December that injured three teenagers near the ice rink at Dilworth Park outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall.

On Dec. 13, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., shots were fired near 15th and Market streets at Dilworth Park following a fight between teenagers, police said. Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were all injured in the shooting.

Léelo en español aquí

One 14-year-old boy was placed in critical condition while the second 14-year-old – who was taken to the hospital by his mother – was stable. The 15-year-old boy was also in stable condition.

The shooting occurred while visitors were using the ice-skating rink and shopping at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Christmas Village in Dilworth Park.

A 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were all arrested and charged in connection to the shooting in December 2024. They were all charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Then, on Feb. 27, 2025, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police have not yet revealed if they are looking for more suspects in connection to the shooting.