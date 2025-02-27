Philadelphia

4th suspect arrested in shooting that injured 3 teens at Philly's Dilworth Park

A fourth suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured three teen boys near 15th and Market streets at Dilworth Park back on Dec. 13, 2024

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fourth teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting last December that injured three teenagers near the ice rink at Dilworth Park outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall.

On Dec. 13, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., shots were fired near 15th and Market streets at Dilworth Park following a fight between teenagers, police said. Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were all injured in the shooting.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

One 14-year-old boy was placed in critical condition while the second 14-year-old – who was taken to the hospital by his mother – was stable. The 15-year-old boy was also in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting occurred while visitors were using the ice-skating rink and shopping at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Christmas Village in Dilworth Park.

A 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were all arrested and charged in connection to the shooting in December 2024. They were all charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Then, on Feb. 27, 2025, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Officer injured, struck by vehicle in West Philly hit-and-run

New Jersey 5 hours ago

Trenton, NJ, pastor molested unconscious teen, police say

Police have not yet revealed if they are looking for more suspects in connection to the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us