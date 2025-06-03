Van driver in Delaware arrested for alleged sexual relationship with teen girl

A man who worked as a van driver for a school in Delaware was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a young teen for months, according to officials with the New Castle County Police Department.

Joseph Caceres, 34, was arrested on Sunday, June 1 after officers were contacted by a 14-year-old girl who said she had a sexual relationship with him, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

Through the investigation into the allegation, detectives found that the relationship started in November of 2024 and lasted until May of 2025, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

During the course of this time frame, Caceres was working as a van driver for Red Lion Christian Academy and would drive the teen to school regularly, officials explained.

Caceres is accused of contacting the teen by phone and visiting her at home, investigators said. He also took the girl to public places in his personal vehicle where sexual activity would happen.

According to officials, Caceres would bring the 14-year-old girl to his home where more incidents of sexual activity happened.

Caceres was charged with five counts of raping a victim who is less than 16 years old. He was arraigned and is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after not being able to pay $100,000.00 cash bail.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Taveras at 302-395-2784 or by email at Armelys.Taverasjerez@newcastlede.gov.

You can also call the New Castle County Police non-emergency line at 302-573-2800.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Crime Stoppers by calling 800-TIP-3333 or by clicking here.

NBC10 has reached out to Red Lion Christian Academy for comment and we are waiting to hear back.