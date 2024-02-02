Man faces attempted murder charges after Philly police officer shot in bullet proof vest

What to Know A veteran police officer serving a warrant with the narcotics unit was shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the bullet struck the officer's ballistics vest and ricocheted into his hand. Police didn't return fire and a man in the home later surrendered.

On Friday, police announced attempted murder charges against Libao Zheng.

Two days after a veteran Philadelphia narcotics unit police officer was shot in his bullet proof vest and grazed in the hand by the ricocheted bullet while serving a search warrant in North Philadelphia, police have named the suspect accused of pulling the trigger.

Libao Zheng, 26, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related counts, Philadelphia police announced. Online court records also list drug dealing charges that Zheng faces.

He was being held in jail on 10% of $1 million bail, according to court records.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Zheng's behalf. Zheng resides where the shooting took place.

Enhanced bullet proof vest may have saved officer's life

The shooting took place just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 20204, along Kings Place -- that's near the intersection of North 12th and Master streets as the narcotics unit served several warrants across the city, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said hours after the shooting.

A shot was fired after a 10-person police team breached the first door of the home and started to enter the second door, Bethel said.

The bullet struck the right side of the officer's ballistic vest and ricocheted into his hand, Bethel said.

NBC10 Philadelphia police said a narcotics officer's vest was struck by a bullet Wednesday morning.

The officer -- a 33-year veteran of the force -- was rushed to Jefferson Hospital for treatment, Philadelphia police said. He was treated and released.

"He is going to be fine," a "grateful" Bethel said, while noting the officer's "sacrifice" to serve his community.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker thanked the medical staff for caring for the unnamed officer and noted that it could have been worse.

Bethel said that the narcotics unit -- a team he was part of for 15 years -- several months ago got enhanced vests to wear over normal bullet proof vests.

Bethel said there was "a high probability" that the vest helped save the officer's life.

What was it like on the scene?

Police vehicles could be seen blocking roads in the area before daybreak. SWAT officers could be seen at the scene and a flash bang could be heard.

A barricade situation was declared moments after the shooting.

Officers did not return fire and retreated from the home before the person inside surrendered, Bethel said.

A man and a woman could be seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs. No charges were announced for the woman as of Friday.

Bethel said that there were several marked police vehicles outside the home when officers entered the home.

A neighbor said she heard police announce "open up, it's the police" and then heard a "pow."

The 2nd police officer shot in less than a week

This was the second time in less than a week that a Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty. An officer was shot in the legs during an incident inside a North Philadelphia corner store Friday night. Video released by officials on Tuesday showed the shooting that left Alexander Spencer dead.

Parker -- in office for less than a month -- noted that she has now twice stood outside a hospital emergency room as mayor and spoke after an officer was shot.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel give an update on a narcotics officer injured in a shooting inside a North Philadelphia home Wednesday morning.

"Our police officers are on the front lines of our city everyday and every night putting their lives on the line to protect and serve us," Parker said. "This is another reminder of the senseless -- and all too present -- gun violence here in the City of Philadelphia."