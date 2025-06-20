Jury finds man guilty of murdering person outside of Chester Co. apartment

A jury in Chester County found a man guilty of murdering another man outside of an apartment complex over two years ago.

Quinzell Mickey stood accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old William Stafford on April 15, 2023, in front of the Park Springs Apartment Community in East Vincent Township around 2:30 a.m., officials said.

Officers were called to the scene after a resident at the apartment complex called 911 to report seeing a heavyset man on top of another man outside, beating him, when she heard gunshots.

When an officer got there, he found Stafford on the ground in front of a white-colored Ford Taurus with several gunshot wounds, officials said. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An employee at the apartment complex gave the officers access to the surveillance cameras that caught the whole incident and was able to help them identify Mickey as the suspect.

Cameras captured the Ford pull up to the apartment around 2:28 a.m. and stop when Stafford and Mickey got out before walking to the back of the car.

This is when Mickey gets back into the car, gets out again and starts shooting at Stafford, officials explained. Stafford fell to the ground and then Mickey stood over him before shooting him two more times.

Mickey again got back into the car, before getting out and returning to Stafford, according to the video. Mickey is then seen on camera searching Stafford and taking items from him.

After this, Mickey could be seen putting the items into the car before turning it off and running away.

Mickey is then captured on camera as he goes into a nearby apartment around 2:34 a.m.

When investigators interviewed Mickey's girlfriend, she told them that he banged on the door of their apartment and described him as sweaty and out of breath.

His girlfriend said that he told her he had been in a fight and thought he would be going to jail. Their daughter told investigators that Mickey changed clothing before he left their home again.

The apartment's surveillance cameras confirmed this because they captured Mickey leaving the apartment in a different outfit around 2:37 a.m. and walking back toward where the shooting happened.

When investigators talked to Stafford's girlfriend, she said Stafford had left their apartment around 8:30 p.m. to go buy tequila and when he got back he start to drink it.

At some point, Stafford was seated out front in a Ford but his girlfriend couldn't see who he was with.

When investigators searched Mickey's apartment, they found ammunition and a white shirt that looked like it had blood stains on it.

Mickey is accused of evading police for several months following the shooting.

A jury in Chester County convicted Mickey of first degree murder as well as a firearms offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Mickey had been arrested before this incident for aggravated assault and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

A sentencing date for Mickey has not been scheduled yet. He could face a minimum of life in prison.