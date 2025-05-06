Philadelphia

Arrest made after man shot, killed inside North Philly home over the weekend

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia home on Sunday, May 4

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killed a person inside his North Philadelphia home over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on May 4, just after 7 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Venango Street, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When officers got there, they found 20-year-old Maximino Martinez, of the same block on West Venango Street, with a gunshot wound in the chest, police explained.

Martinez was pronounced dead by medics around 7:15 a.m., according to officials.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The Homicide Unit investigated the incident and found 49-year-old Alexander Marquez, who resided in the home where the shooting happened, as the alleged suspect.

Marquez was arrested and charged with murder along with other related offenses.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us