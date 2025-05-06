Arrest made after man shot, killed inside North Philly home over the weekend

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killed a person inside his North Philadelphia home over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on May 4, just after 7 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Venango Street, police said.

When officers got there, they found 20-year-old Maximino Martinez, of the same block on West Venango Street, with a gunshot wound in the chest, police explained.

Martinez was pronounced dead by medics around 7:15 a.m., according to officials.

The Homicide Unit investigated the incident and found 49-year-old Alexander Marquez, who resided in the home where the shooting happened, as the alleged suspect.

Marquez was arrested and charged with murder along with other related offenses.