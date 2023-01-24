Arrest Made in Quadruple Shooting That Left 3 Dead and 1 Hurt in Mayfair

An arrest was made in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood that left three people dead and a fourth person injured.

Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested for the triple homicide and is currently in custody, police announced on Tuesday.

The quadruple shooting, which investigators said appeared to be a "targeted" attack, occurred at Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just before 10 p.m. on January 9.

Police said at least 50 shots were fired at the victims.

When officers arrived, they found two of the shooting victims dead on the scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Police later said that one of those men was 18, the other was 19.

"It appears that our shooter or shooters were clearly targeting these two individuals since the ballistic evidence was so close to where the victims were found," Small said.

A third person -- a 24-year-old father of three who lived in the area -- was rushed by car to the hospital and died a short time later, Small said. The victim's sister told NBC10 he was shot less than a block away from his home.

A fourth man -- who is in his 20s -- ran into a nearby home and was later hospitalized in critical condition, Small said.

"All four of these victims were together and they do know each other," Small said, while noting the info was preliminary. "However, right now, we don't know why they were shot."

Small describes the area where the shooting took place as "a quiet Mayfair neighborhood."

Family members and witnesses said the young men were possibly together earlier in the day shopping at a mall, Small said.

Shopping bags and even a pair of shoes could be seen on the ground near where the men were shot.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video of the shooting. It shows the four victims fleeing for their lives as shots are fired.

While police announced Vargas' arrest, they have not yet revealed a possible motive in the shooting or if they are looking for additional suspects.

Entering Tuesday, at least 25 homicides have already been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, according to police data. That's down about 32% from the same time last year, which wound up being the second deadliest in the city on record.