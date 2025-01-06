Philadelphia

Arrest made in double murder of woman, man in North Philly

Bilal Simmons was arrested and charged in the murders of Jocelynn Marshall and Terrell Sanders in North Philadelphia back on Dec. 19, 2024

By David Chang

An arrest has been made in a double shooting that left a woman and man dead inside a North Philadelphia home last month.

Bilal Simmons is accused of killing Jocelynn Marshall, 35, and Terrell Sanders, 39, NBC10 confirmed with Philadelphia police on Sunday.

On Dec. 19, 2024, at 3:03 p.m., Marshall and Sanders were both found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home along the 1800 block of Diamond Street. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified Simmons as the suspect in their murders.

Simmons is charged with murder, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses. Police have not yet revealed a possible motive in the double murder.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

