Arrest made in double murder of woman, man in North Philly

An arrest has been made in a double shooting that left a woman and man dead inside a North Philadelphia home last month.

Léelo en español aquí

Bilal Simmons is accused of killing Jocelynn Marshall, 35, and Terrell Sanders, 39, NBC10 confirmed with Philadelphia police on Sunday.

On Dec. 19, 2024, at 3:03 p.m., Marshall and Sanders were both found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home along the 1800 block of Diamond Street. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified Simmons as the suspect in their murders.

Simmons is charged with murder, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses. Police have not yet revealed a possible motive in the double murder.