An arrest was made in a deadly stabbing inside a Lincoln University dorm last week.

Nydira Smith, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with murdering 21-year-old Jawine Evans at Lincoln University.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan and Lincoln University Police will hold a press conference on the arrest and murder on Thursday at 10 a.m. They have not yet revealed what led to the stabbing or a possible motive.

Evans and two other students were stabbed during a fight inside a dormitory at the Chester County school on February 16 around 9:30 p.m.

Evans died at the scene while the other two were rushed to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, where they were treated and released.

According to its website, "Lincoln University was founded in 1854 as the nation's first degree-granting Historically Black College and University, or HBCU." It is located in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

As of this past fall, 1,767 students were enrolled.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night," Lincoln University said a written statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time."