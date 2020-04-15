Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting on SEPTA Market-Frankford El Train

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police made an arrest in last month's deadly shooting on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford El train.

Tahmir Banks, 21, of Lansdowne, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and other related offenses. 

Banks allegedly shot Nicholas Troxell, 41, in the head on a moving Market-Frankford train that was traveling around the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stops around 12:30 a.m. back on March 30.

Responding SEPTA police officers found Troxell alone and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside the train when it stopped on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. 

Troxell was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m. that morning. 

Police have not revealed a motive in the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

