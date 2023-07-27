Arrest made in deadly ambush shooting of woman sitting in car

What to Know Alexander Grady, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Tina Arroyo, police announced Thursday.

Grady is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, violation of the uniform firearms act - no license, violation of the uniform firearms act on streets, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Arroyo -- who lived in the city's Bustleton neighborhood -- was sitting in a tan 2007 Honda Civic along the 500 block of East Loudon Street in the Feltonville neighborhood just before 6 p.m. on Monday when at least two shooters inside a white SUV opened fire, investigators said.

Police arrested a man accused of ambushing, shooting and killing a woman who was sitting in her car in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Arroyo was shot in the chest, neck and face, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

At least 28 shots were fired with 15 of them hitting her car, investigators said.

Investigators believe she, or her car, was targeted since the vehicles parked in front and behind her weren't hit.

"It appears that they were targeting her vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Investigator Scott Small told NBC10.

Cameras in the area recorded a white SUV with tinted windows stopping before the shooter or shooters got out and started shooting in her direction, Small said. The SUV was then seen fleeing the area.

There were 100 people, including a local football team, in the playground across the street at the time of the shooting.

“Very lucky there were no additional shooting victims,” Small said.

While Grady is in custody, police have not yet revealed a motive in the murder. They also have not yet said if they are searching for a second suspect.

Entering Thursday, there were 242 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 22% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.