Arrest Made in Attempted Robbery and Kidnappings in Lower Merion, Cherry Hill

What to Know Bail is set at $1 million for a man suspected of trying to abduct women on three occasions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old Kent Powe on attempted kidnapping, robbery and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 4 in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

Police believe Powe also is connected with two attempted kidnappings that occurred in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, last month.

A man accused of trying to rob and kidnap women in Lower Merion Township and Cherry Hill is now in custody, facing a $1-million bail.

Kent William Powe, 58, was arrested Thursday morning outside of a home on the 200 block of Jackson Avenue in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. He was arraigned Thursday on attempted kidnapping, robbery, violation of the uniform firearms act, possession of an instrument of a crime and false imprisonment charges. A judge set bail at $1 million and remanded Powe to Montgomery County jail, according to court documents.

On Nov. 4, Powe allegedly followed a woman as she walked into one of the elevators at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex on 600 Righters Ferry Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion Township. Powe held a gun to the woman’s back and told her, “you know what this is,” according to police.

He then fled the scene as the woman ran from the elevator, investigators said. Powe was in possession of a roll of tape at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said Powe was also involved in two similar incidents in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

On Nov. 14 at the Plaza Grande Apartments in Cherry Hill, Powe allegedly approached a woman in the garage and knocked her to the ground. Police say she screamed and Powe ran off.

At the same apartment complex on Nov. 20, police said Powe ordered a woman at gunpoint to go with him to the parking garage, where he popped the trunk of a car and threatened to shoot her. The woman broke free and fled.

The women were not injured, police said.

Powe has yet to be charged in the Cherry Hill incidents.

Arresting officers search not only the Collingdale home but also Powe's primary residence in Philadelphia and his car. A gun was recovered from the Philly home and police found clothes that match the clothing worn during the Lower Merion incident, Lower Merion Township Police said.

It is not known if Powe has retained a lawyer.