Arrest Made After Woman Shoots Man, Casually Walks Away in Philly

A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after surveillance video showed her allegedly shooting a man and casually walking away afterward in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Latanya Nettles, 42, was also charged with aggravated assault and related charges in the June 6 shooting, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said Wednesday.

Police last week released videos of a woman, now identified as Nettles, walking out of a bar, then passing a man before apparently reaching into her purse, turning around and shooting him on the 1800 block of E. Wishart Street.

One video showed the woman seemingly agitated and apparently arguing with someone inside a bar. Another video showed her walking out and crossing the street.

A third video then captured her walking toward the victim as he stood on the sidewalk. The man had his head turned toward the woman as she approached. He stepped aside as she apparently directed some words toward him.

As the man turned away from the suspect, she appeared to reach into her purse. She turned around toward him, which is when the video captured one – possibly two – muzzle flashes as the man collapsed.

The woman then causally walked away as the man writhed on the ground.

The Philadelphia Police Department said SEPTA Police Department officers found the man and rushed him to Temple University Hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Nettles had no prior criminal convictions and was legally licensed to carry a gun, Roh said. She had two guns registered in her name, which, along with her license to carry, “have been relinquished,” Roh said.

Nettles was arrested Tuesday thanks to tips from the public, Roh said. No court records were immediately posted online, making it unclear whether she had retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.