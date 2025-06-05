Police: Teen arrested after 12-year-old sexually assaulted as she slept in car

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have announced that officers have made an arrest after a young girl was sexually assaulted as she slept in a car in the North Philly late last month.

On Thursday morning, police announced that a teen boy was apprehended after a 12-year-old girl, officials allege, was sexually assaulted by an individual who stole a white 2010 Ford Taurus she was sleeping inside of near the intersection of Germantown and Erie avenues at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2025.

Later that evening, at about 9:53 p.m., police said officers found the young girl matching the description of the victim at Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

In a press event, Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker of the Philadelphia Police Department said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the incident.

She said that the crime was a "true crime of opportunity," as it happened after the victim was left in the vehicle by a parent who went into a store in that area.

The girl was left in an idling vehicle, with the keys still inside, when the incident occurred, noted Alleyne-Parker.

She said police were able to track down the suspect thanks to a detailed description from the victim and DNA that was discovered in the vehicle.

"She's very smart, very intelligent and she's one brave little girl," said Alleyne-Parker.

The vehicle, Alleyne-Parker said, was recovered in the area of 54th and Poplar streets on June 2, 2025.

The suspect -- who Alleyne-Parker didn't name, as he is a juvenile -- was apprehended at his home on Thursday morning, she said.

She said that the District Attorney's Office has yet to determine whether the individual will be charged as an adult and what the charges will be, but she believes charges will be made available by tomorrow.

"I would love for him to be charged as an adult," Alleyne-Parker said.

Asked if the teen that has been arrested was sought in any other incidents or if he had a prior history of similar crimes, Alleyne-Parker said she couldn't comment on specifics.

"We're not looking him in reference to other instances like this one, at this moment," she said.

She also noted that police do not believe the suspect knew the victim prior to this incident.

The teen is in custody and, Alleyne-Parker said, he was awaiting an arraignment hearing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.