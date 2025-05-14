Husband of missing Chester County woman charged with her murder

The husband of a Chester County woman who went missing in 2017 has been charged with her murder, according to officials.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, May 14, that an arrest was made in the 2017 disappearance of a woman from Chester County.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A source told NBC10 that on Wednesday, May 14, that there was a heavy police presence outside of the home where Anna Maciejewska had lived in Chester County.

Maciejewska has been missing since April 10, 2017. Her cold case gained national attention.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to court documents, Allen Gould, 60, reported Maciejewska as missing on April 12, 2017. He told officials that he saw her two days before while she was leaving for work.

As investigators worked to figure out what happened to her, they found that her life "came to an abrupt stop" on March 29, 2017, according to the court document. This sudden change her behaviors led investigators to believe that she was not missing, but murdered.

Gould is accused of waiting to report what happened, destroying evidence and disposing of Maciejewska's body, documents say. Gould is also accused of pretending to be Maciejewska by using her electronic devices to communicate with her family and coworkers.

NBC10 obtained court documents showing that her husband, Gould had been arrested and charged with murder, criminal homicide, abuse of corpse, false reports, unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with physical evidence and other offenses.

Gould remains jailed without bail in the Chester County Prison. Court documents don't list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office will provide more updates on the arrest during a 3 p.m. press conference which will be streamed in the video embedded above.