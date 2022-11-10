Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night.

Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler of Hilltop, New Jersey, was trying to cross the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42 shortly before 10:30 p.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound. The vehicle then continued northbound without stopping.

Passing motorists stayed with Hubler until police, firefighters and medics arrived. Hubler was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Black Horse Pike was closed for about three hours after the deadly crash.

Police later released surveillance video of the crash. Several tips came in from the community and the Gloucester Township Police’s Serious Crash Investigation Team conducted multiple interviews, the department said in a release. They released a bulletin with that information and surveillance pictures to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

“An Officer with the Berlin Borough, NJ Police Department contacted GTPD after reviewing the bulletin and provided timely, critical information regarding a possible suspect vehicle that proved invaluable,” Gloucester Township police wrote.

Officers found the 2016 gray Dodge Caravan wanted in the case with front-end damage consistent with striking a person in the area of Tansboro Road in Berlin, New Jersey. Venters Jr. was identified as the driver, taken into custody and charged.

Venders Jr. was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, police said.

“I want to thank the community for many tips and information we received,” Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said. “I especially want to commend all of the officers involved in this investigation for their determination to find the striking vehicle and arrest the driver less than 48 hours after the victim was struck.”