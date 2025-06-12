A Montgomery County man has been charged after a police chase that began in Montgomery County on Wednesday and ended with an hourslong standoff in Bucks County, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Charles Bowne III, 35, was charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault on a law enforcement officer among other related charges, officials said.

According to police, the incident began just before Noon on June 11 in Marlborough Township, Montgomery County, after a report of a man who threatened a bicyclist and fired shots into the woods.

When police arrived on scene at around 12:04 p.m., the man, identified as Bowne, fired several rounds at officers and then fled, beginning the police chase, officials said.

At some point, the suspect drove into Bucks County, where he got stuck in a construction site in West Rockhill Township, beginning a standoff with police and SWAT.

Shots were fired during the pursuit and at the start of the barricade, police say.

The chase ended at 12:11 p.m. and the man surrendered at around 2:24 p.m., police said.

Police said they towed the vehicle that Bowne was driving, a Mustang.

Three guns were found on Bowne after he was arrested, officials said.

Bowne was denied bail with the judge explaining that he is believed to be a danger to society. He is being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for Bowne is scheduled for June 23, 2025.