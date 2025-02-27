A man was arrested nearly one month after the body of a woman was found inside a trash can at a public park in West Philadelphia in January.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North 47th Street, at Lucien Blackwell Park, at about 9:42 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 after a report of a body found in a garbage can.

When they got to the location, the officers found the body of a woman who medics pronounced dead just after 9:50 a.m., officials said.

The woman was later identified as 54-year-old Deborah Leatherberry, from the 6100 block of Wheeler Street, police said.

Investigators determined that she died after suffering a gunshot wound to the left temple.

Over the course of an investigation, officials said the suspect in this case was identified as 61-year-old Ricardo Ponds, of the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Ponds was arrested on Feb. 26 at the intersection of 15th and Market streets by SEPTA officers, officials said. He is expected to be charged with murder and other related offenses.