An armed Loomis truck was robbed on Thursday while making a delivery to a grocery store in Northeast Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. on June 26 at the Aldi on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue, police said.

As the truck was making a delivery at the Aldi, the driver was approached by two people who were armed, according to officials.

The two suspects allegedly got away with $1,000 in cash and fled in a Nissan toward Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly after the incident where a white Loomis-branded truck could be seen parked at the front entrance of an Aldi with several police cars around it.

If you have any information, please contact the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).