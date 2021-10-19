Philadelphia

Armored Car Employee Fires Shot at Would-Be Robber, FBI Says

By David Chang

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

An armored car employee thwarted a robbery after firing a shot at a suspect who was trying to rob him at gunpoint in Philadelphia. 

The incident occurred Monday around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of North 5th Street. Investigators said a masked man tried to rob a Brinks Armored Car employee while threatening him with a gun.  

The Brinks employee then fired his own gun at the suspect who fled the scene without stealing any money. 

The suspect is described as a tall and thin Black male standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a black face mask. 

If you have any information, please call the FBI at 215-418-4000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

