Members of Philadelphia’s Armenian community recently announced a major development in the ongoing Armenian Heritage Walk project.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, hundreds of people gathered outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to celebrate the expansion of a parcel for the 22-foot-tall statue of “Meher,” a figure in Armenian mythology that symbolizes the faith of the Armenian people.

The statue was created by Armenian artist Khoren Der Harootian and presented to Philadelphia’s Armenian community in 1976 in celebration of the nation’s 200th birthday. The statue is the centerpiece of the planed Armenian Heritage Walk that will be unveiled in time for the nation’s 250th birthday in April 2026.

Located along the Parkway between Anne d’Harnoncourt and Kelly Drive, the completed Armenian Heritage Walk will feature lighted artwork stations and natural elements that will highlight the history of the Armenian people.

The April 27 ceremony included speeches from members of Philadelphia’s Armenian community, performances from students at the Armenian Sisters Academy and a tribute to Pennsylvania House Resolution PA HR171 which named April 24, 2025, as the state’s day of remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 through 1923.

Phase one of the project included the construction of the walkway and restoration of the Young Meher statue while phase two will feature the art selection and installation.

You can learn more about the project and view detailed renderings here.