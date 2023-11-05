Northeast Philadelphia

Armed thieves force workers to open safe in robbery of Northeast Philly McDonald's

Officials say a pair of thieves forced employees of a McDonald's restaurant in the city's Tacony neighborhood to open locked door, then a safe, before escaping with about $2,500

By Hayden Mitman

Thieves forced employees at a McDonald's restaurant in the city's Tacony neighborhood, in Northeast Philadelphia to open a locked door and a safe before getting away with about $2,500, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:22 a.m. at a McDonald's restaurant on the 6400 block of Torresdale avenue, when officer responded to a call of a person with a gun at that location.

Investigators said employees told responding officers that when a worker exited through a rear door while on break, two unknown individuals, armed with handguns, came into the establishment through that door.

While inside, officials said, the armed offenders forced an employee to open a locked back area and then, the pair forced a manager to open a locked safe.

The offenders -- which police did not provide a description of -- fled on foot along Torresdale Avenue after obtaining about $2,500, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Northeast Philadelphia
