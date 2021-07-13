Armed Robbers Hold Employees at Gunpoint at Wawa Stores in Abington and Philadelphia

Police are investigating two armed robberies at Wawa stores in Abington Township and Philadelphia that occurred within 30 minutes of each other and involved the suspects holding employees at gunpoint.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first robbery occurred at the Wawa on 816 Old York Road in Abington at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Three men armed with handguns and dressed in all black entered the store. Surveillance photos captured the suspects holding their guns to the employees’ heads as they stole money from the register and other store items before fleeing the scene.

No one inside the store was hurt during the incident.

“I mean the emotional injuries, I’m sure that will be sustained by these employees for a long time,” Abington Township Detective Lieutenant Steven Fink said. “It’s very concerning.”

Police are investigating whether those same suspects were involved in a robbery at a Philadelphia Wawa that occurred less than half an hour later.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, employees of the Wawa on the 8100 block of Castor Avenue spotted three men standing around the register area. When an employee asked them if they needed help, one of the men pulled out a black handgun with an extended magazine. He then demanded the employee open all of the registers.

The gunman stole all the money from all four registers while the two other suspects held the remaining employees at gunpoint. They then fled the store and were last seen headed towards Solly Avenue.

If you have any information on the robberies, call Abington Township Police at 267-536-1100.