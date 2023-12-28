Armed robber wanted after attacking Mattress Warehouse employee in South Jersey

A man is wanted after he attacked a retail worker and locked them in a closet during a robbery Wednesday in South Jersey, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

According to the Evesham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Mattress Warehouse in Marlton located at 46 W. Route 70 for an armed robbery.

Police said a store employee reported that an unknown man, wearing all black, with a face covering entered the store and demanded money. The suspect was carrying a black weapon which police believe to have been a knife.

The individual physically assaulted the worker and then locked them in a closet before fleeing the store, according to police.

Police said the worker was able to free themselves from the closet and immediately called the police.

The worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this crime to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or you can email kennedys@eveshampd.org.

You can also leave anonymous tips by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.