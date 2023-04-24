Armed Motorcyclist Shoots at Driver on I-95 in South Philly, Police Say

Police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say pulled out a gun and fired at a car on I-95 in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

A driver told police they were traveling on I-95 North near the Columbus Boulevard ramp shortly before 1:30 p.m. when a person riding a motorcycle pulled out a gun and fired several shots at his vehicle. The motorcyclist continued at a high speed north on I-95.

Northbound lanes were shut down near the Columbus Boulevard ramp as police investigated the shooting. The lanes were later reopened.

State Police have not yet revealed if the driver was injured, if any arrests were made or if they identified the shooter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.