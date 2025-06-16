Police identified a Chester County man who they say was carrying a gun, knives and magazines at a “No Kings” rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 14, a West Chester police officer who was on foot patrol along the 100 block of North High Street noticed a man concealing a handgun under a long yellow raincoat who was walking south on North High Street.

The man, later identified as Kevin Krebs, 31, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was walking on the east side of the street on the sidewalk towards a “No Kings” rally that was taking place in the area. The officer stopped Krebs at the intersection of High and Gay streets and asked him if he had any weapons on him, according to the criminal complaint.

Krebs was hesitant to answer at first and the officer then asked him about the empty holster on his left hip, officials said. The officer asked Krebs about a gun and he allegedly replied by saying a handgun was underneath another layer of clothing and in his waistband.

Police said Krebs was in possession of a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun that was concealed underneath his raincoat and an additional layer of clothing. Krebs was also allegedly in possession of three loaded Sig Sauer handgun magazines, six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, oleoresin capsicum spray, a pocket knife, a ski mask and gloves, according to the criminal complaint. Sources also told NBC10 Krebs’ SUV was parked two blocks away from the rally. An assault-style weapon and a helmet were found inside the SUV, according to the sources.

Video posted on social media shows a man wearing a bright yellow jacket with at least five police officers surrounding him and going through his pockets at the rally. In the video, it appears as though the officers pull several magazine clips out of the man's jacket.

Police said Krebs could not provide a conceal carry permit when asked. They also said the Chester County Sheriff's Office could not find a conceal carry permit for Krebs in their records.

Krebs was arrested and charged with firearm not to be carried without a license. He was released after obtaining a bondsman to put up his $250,000 cash bail. NBC10 reached out to Krebs’ attorney who told us he had no comment.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office told NBC10 the incident is an active investigation and the FBI has been consulted. No one was injured during Saturday’s incident.

Online court records reveal Krebs was previously cited for operating a vehicle without official certificate of inspection and he pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered vehicle.

West Chester’s “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump was one of hundreds that took place across the country over the weekend, including an event in Philadelphia in which an estimated 80,000 people attended. The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of Americans who oppose what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Saturday's protests coincided with Trump's birthday as well as a military parade that celebrated the 250th birthday of the United States Army.