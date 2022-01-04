Armed Lyft Driver Shoots 2 Carjackers in Philly, Police Say

A legally armed Lyft driver shot and critically injured two suspects who carjacked him in Philadelphia, police said.

The ordeal began Monday shortly before 2:45 p.m. A 38-year-old Lyft driver was driving his 2011 Infiniti on the 1100 block of North 40th Street when he was rear ended by a Honda Accord.

The Lyft driver got out of his car and was approached by a man armed with a shotgun. The gunman then went inside the Infiniti, police said.

The Lyft driver, who has a valid permit to carry, then pulled out his own gun and fired at the gunman, police said. A second suspect who was inside the Honda Accord then attempted to run the Lyft driver over, according to investigators. The Lyft driver then fired at the second suspect.

The suspects then fled in both vehicles.

The suspect who was armed with the shotgun was later found inside the Infiniti on the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

The second suspect was found by police inside the Honda Accord on the 4300 block of Lancaster Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his rib cage. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian in critical condition.

Police arrested both suspects and recovered the weapons and vehicles.

The Lyft driver was not injured during the incident.