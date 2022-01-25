Armed Driver Drags Officer for Half a Mile Before Crash, Police Say

A Philadelphia police officer was dragged for half a mile while holding onto an armed driver’s gun as the vehicle sped five blocks before crashing into two other cars.

The ordeal began around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when two fully uniformed officers pulled over a Nissan Murano on 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators said the Murano had an expired temporary tag and the brake lights were out. The officers told the driver, a 25-year-old man, to shut off the engine and the man complied. The officers then spotted a handgun inside the right pocket of the suspect’s sweatshirt, police said.

As the officers questioned him about the gun, the driver allegedly reached for the weapon. One of the officers then reached for the driver’s arm. The driver then turned the vehicle back on and sped off, taking one of the officers with him, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect drove at a high speed for five blocks as the officer held onto the suspect’s gun with his upper body inside the vehicle and his legs dangling out of the driver side door.

When the suspect reached 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue he crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light as well as a second vehicle that was parked and unattended. The suspect then crashed into a large piece of concrete on the sidewalk before the SUV finally came to a rest.

The officer and other responding officers were able to apprehend the suspect. The officer suffered a laceration to his neck as well as bumps and bruises. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the officer was conscious, walking and talking.

The suspect was not injured during the incident but was still taken to Mercy Hospital for an evaluation. He will be transferred to Southwest Detectives where he is expected to be charged with assault on police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, eluding police, Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act and other related offenses. Police also recovered the suspect’s weapon and said it was stolen.

The woman who was inside the vehicle that was struck by the SUV was not seriously injured, police said.