Armed bike-riding bank robber sought by FBI in New Jersey

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said used a gun to rob a bank in New Jersey, before getting away on a bicycle.

The FBI Newark’s Atlantic City Resident Agency said the incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Newfield National Bank located at 720 Shiloh Pike in Bridgeton, Cumberland County.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials said, according to witnesses, the robber rode a blue bicycle into the parking lot of the bank, then went into the bank. He threatened the teller with a gun and demanded money, and then took off on the same bicycle.

No one was hurt during the robbery, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials said the man was last seen wearing a hat, a face mask, dark sunglasses and gloves. He was also wearing a black jacket with gray patches, a narrow line of camouflage material down the chest and gray pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000 or the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0100.