One of the several suspects wanted for armed robberies at banks in New Castle County, Delaware, was arrested, police said.

Zamer Williams, 18, of Camden, New Jersey, was arrested after Delaware State Police identified him as a person of interest in connection to the robberies. Williams was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

Williams will be facing multiple charges including robbery, possession of a firearm and conspiracy.

According to police, the incidents happened last Friday, November 10 starting at 12:30 p.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2011 Concord Pike in Wilmington.

Police said three men approached a 49-year-old man as he walked to a family member's car in the parking lot.

The suspects forced the man to the ground and demanded money but he was able to escape. The suspects then approached the family member's car and pointed a gun at the 36-year-old woman who was seated inside, police said.

The woman was able to quickly flee the parking lot in her car and the suspects fled northbound on Concord Pike in a stolen silver Honda Accord, according to police.

A short time later, at 1 p.m. troopers responded to a TD Bank located at 4010 Concord Pike, Wilmington, after reports of a robbery, police said.

According to police, when troopers arrived they learned that a 55-year-old woman was approached by two armed men as she was exiting the bank.

Police said the suspects forcibly removed the woman's purse and then fled southbound on Concord Pike in the same stolen Honda.

Just minutes later at 1:49 p.m., troopers responded to Bank of America, located at 2074 Limestone Road for another armed robbery, police said.

Police said a 63-year-old woman was approached by two men as she was leaving the bank and then struck in the head by an unknown object just before the suspects stole her purse.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said. None of the other victims reported any injuries.

According to police, the stolen Honda Accord was found abandoned and unoccupied by the Philadelphia Police Department last Friday.

Investigators believe that the suspects have connections in New Jersey and Pennslyvania.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant while entering and exiting their local banks. If you have any information regarding the incidents you can contact Detective D. Patterson at 302-365-8471.