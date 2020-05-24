An armed and dangerous suspect accused of killing two men in Connecticut, injuring another man and stealing vehicles and weapons was last spotted in Pennsylvania, investigators said.

On Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., police responded to a home on Mirtl Road in Willington, Connecticut, for a report of an assault. When they arrived they found two men who had been attacked by a sharp weapon.

One of the men, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, 62, of Willington, died from his injuries.

Police identified the suspect in the attacks as 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia.

On Sunday, investigators learned Manfredonia left the area of Turnpike Road in Willington after committing a home invasion, investigators said. Manfredonia allegedly stole pistols, long guns and the home owner’s vehicle. Manfredonia then traveled to Derby, Connecticut, where he abandoned the stolen car in a state park.

Connecticut State Police also learned of an acquaintance of Manfredonia who lived on Roosevelt Drive in Derby. When they arrived at the home they found the body of 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele. Police later identified Manfredonia as the suspect in Eisele’s death.

Police believe Manfredonia then stole a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta with the Connecticut license plate AU 78524. The Jetta was later found abandoned in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border. Investigators believe Manfredonia then used a different form of transportation to travel to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants. If you spot Manfredonia, do not approach him but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his location should call Eastern District Major Crime – Troop C at (860) 896-3200.