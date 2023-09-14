Philadelphia

Armed 66-year-old man barricade inside garage in Overbrook

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police declared a barricade situation in West Philadelphia Thursday night after they responded to an E-9-1-1 call for a person with a gun.

At 9:37 p.m., along the 5800 block of Woodbine Avenue in Overbrook, police arrived to find a 66-year-old man inside an apartment garage armed with a gun, police said.

Police said there is no one else in the residence.

A barricade situation was declared at 10 p.m. and the staging area is at 58th and Malvern.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as details become available.

