Philadelphia

Philadelphia's fashion scene just better, Aritzia has arrived in Center City

Now, shoppers in Center City can pick up "everyday luxury" wardrobe essentials and try on brands like Babaton, Golden, Tna, and The Super Puff

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fashion lovers, rejoice -- your wardrobe is about to get an upgrade because a new luxury fashion company has moved into Center City.

Aritzia, the beloved Canadian fashion brand, just opened its first-ever Philadelphia boutique on Walnut Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Now, you can pick up "everyday luxury" wardrobe essentials and try on brands like Babaton, Golden, Tna, and The Super Puff.

If you are not already obsessed with the brand, this is your chance. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Markle are fans, and even stars such as Emma Chamberlain, Pamela Anderson, and Irina Shayk have partnered with Aritzia on campaigns.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

News Jan 24

Burberry shares jump 13% after better-than-expected quarterly sales

News Feb 19

Forever 21 is in talks with liquidators, indicating it's struggling to find a buyer

Experience a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with the boutique's world-class style advisors and enjoy the store's curated artwork, refined marble and wire-wheeled white oak floor fixtures, textured brick arches, iconic 20th-century European furniture, and an elevated lounge area.

The new store comes as several retailers closed or are set to close their Center city locations, including Macy's, Vans and North Face.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaFashionShopping
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us