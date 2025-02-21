Philadelphia's fashion scene just better, Aritzia has arrived in Center City

Fashion lovers, rejoice -- your wardrobe is about to get an upgrade because a new luxury fashion company has moved into Center City.

Aritzia, the beloved Canadian fashion brand, just opened its first-ever Philadelphia boutique on Walnut Street.

Now, you can pick up "everyday luxury" wardrobe essentials and try on brands like Babaton, Golden, Tna, and The Super Puff.

If you are not already obsessed with the brand, this is your chance. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Markle are fans, and even stars such as Emma Chamberlain, Pamela Anderson, and Irina Shayk have partnered with Aritzia on campaigns.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Experience a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with the boutique's world-class style advisors and enjoy the store's curated artwork, refined marble and wire-wheeled white oak floor fixtures, textured brick arches, iconic 20th-century European furniture, and an elevated lounge area.

The new store comes as several retailers closed or are set to close their Center city locations, including Macy's, Vans and North Face.