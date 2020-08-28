Argument Over Social Distancing Leads to Shooting at Philly Wawa, Cops Say

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in an argument over social distancing at a Philly Wawa, police say.

Officers were called to the Wawa on East Erie Avenue near L Street around 4:38 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators learned believe the suspect, who has not been identified, shot a 25-year-old man after the argument inside the store.

The suspect, who police said was wearing a white T-shirt, fled the scene in an Acura. Someone drove the victim to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, which transported him to Temple University Hospital in an ambulance.

The department's East Detectives Division is investigating. No arrests have been reported and the weapon has not been found.