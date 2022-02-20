Argument Over Pool Leads to Deadly Shooting Inside Del. Bar

An argument over a game of pool led to a deadly shooting inside a Delaware bar early Sunday morning.

Police say Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro, Delaware, was involved in an argument with a 41-year-old man around 12:45 a.m. inside the Coastal Taproom on John J. Williams Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

Martin then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Beebe Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity pending the notification of next of kin.

Investigators identified Martin as the gunman. He was found driving a vehicle in the Long Neck area of Delaware and pulled over. He was taken into custody and police found a weapon inside his vehicle, investigators said.

Martin is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $800,000 cash bond.