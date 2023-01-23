A suspect is in custody while a man is fighting for his life after an argument between two groups over a “girl and a football game” led to a shooting in West Chester, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, according to investigators.

On Sunday, shortly after 2:15 a.m., West Chester Police responded to North High Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to two different hospitals for treatment and is currently in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Investigators determined the ordeal began after a disagreement between two groups of people “over a girl and a football game.” Police said the two groups had been drinking alcohol at different nearby bars before they confronted each other in front of the historic courthouse in West Chester.

An argument between the groups led to a fight, investigators said. During the brawl, Vaughn Yanko, 22, of West Chester, allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the 21-year-old man.

Responding officers found Yanko along North High Street. They also found a black Ruger handgun in his possession, according to investigators. Yanko was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses. He is currently being held at Chester County Prison on $500,000.

“Gun violence must stop,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “This is another senseless and heartbreaking tragedy with a victim in critical condition. We all hope and pray for the victim’s recovery, and the next 48-hours are critical for him. We thank the West Chester Borough Police Department for their speedy response and quick apprehension of the defendant.”