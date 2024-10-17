An investigation is underway after an argument led to a deadly shooting inside a North Philadelphia Chinese restaurant, police said.

Police said Reginald Jones, 34, was arguing with another man inside a restaurant on the 800 block of W. Erie Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The other man then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting Jones in the stomach, according to investigators.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As of Wednesday night, there were 206 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, down 50 percent from the same time last year and the lowest year-to-date amount since 2014, according to police data.