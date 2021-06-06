Argument at Insomnia Cookies in Temple University Leaves One Man Shot

An argument at an Insomnia Cookies store on Temple University’s campus led to a shooting that left one man wounded early Sunday morning.

Police said two people were inside the store at 1394 Cecil B. Moore Ave. when they began arguing shortly before 1 a.m. The argument spilled outside, where at least one of the people drew guns.

The 29-year-old victim was shot four times and rushed to Temple University Hospital by SEPTA police and listed in stable condition, authorities said. He sustained wounds to the chest, back and both shoulders.

Police also did not immediately announce an arrest.