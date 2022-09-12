Area Basketball Coach Yarbray Dies in Delaware Bike Crash

Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, died on Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, according to police and the head of a charter school that employed him. He was 51.

Yarbray was riding Sunday in a group of bicyclists along Apple Grove School Road near Dover, Delaware, when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was hit, according to the Delaware State Police.

An ambulance took Yarbray to a hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra wasn't injured.

Yarbray was Coppin State’s starting point guard when the men’s basketball team made its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 1990. His 622 career assists are a school record.

He had been the head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College in Media, Pennsylvania, for the past five seasons.

The Chester, Pennsylvania, resident founded a bicycling club called Chester Cycling, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Yarbray also worked as a middle school dean at Chester Community Charter School in his hometown, according to David Clark Jr., the school's CEO. Clark said he has known Yarbray for 27 years.

“Everybody loved Larry," Clark told The Associated Press. “He was good with the teachers. He was good with the students. He was good with the parents."