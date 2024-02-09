‘Are you ready for it?': Penn State Berks to offer Taylor Swift course

Calling all Swifties! Do you want to learn about Taylor Swift and get college credit?

Penn State Berks located near where Swift grew up is offering a new course all about the Grammy-winning pop star this fall.

The class is called "Taylor Swift, Gender, and Communication" and students will be examining Swift's cultural and musical impact and her portrayal in the media.

The course was developed and will be taught by Michele Ramsey, associate professor of communication arts and sciences and of women's, gender and sexuality studies.

“It’s wonderful that Taylor Swift’s music helps people feel empowered to be who they are, to take up space, and to not allow themselves to be minimized or ridiculed because of who they are,” Ramsey said in a news release. “But it’s also the case that it's equally important to give students a vocabulary so that they can name the feelings and beliefs encouraged by her music.”

Ramsey, who is a Swiftie herself hopes students will enter their "Berks era" and is hopeful the class is an experience students will remember "all too well."

The class will hold 100 seats with 50 spots reserved for current Berks students and the other 50 spots available will be for incoming first-year students.

If you want to learn more about the course you can visit berks.psu.edu.