Are You a Winner? Chester County Wawa Sells Winning Scratch-Off Worth $3 Million

The winner will receive a $3,000,000 prize after getting lucky on the $30 game

By Riabene Troilo

Chester County, check your tickets.

A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3,000,000 was sold at a Wawa in West Chester, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

"Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed," a statement from the state lottery said.

The ticket was sold at a Wawa on East Gay Street, officials said.

The winner will receive a $3,000,000 prize after getting lucky on the $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

The Wawa will also be cashing out, officials said, receiving a $10,000 dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call them at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery site lists winners and benefits of how much money each county receives in lottery prizes, and the funding that benefits older Pennsylvanians.

