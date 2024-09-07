Workers vote yes: Strike watch in effect at The Linc, Wells Fargo Center, CBP

Workers at Lincoln Financial Field have authorized a possible strike joining workers from the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park.

84% of food service and retail employees for Aramark who are represented by Unite Here Local 274 voted yes to strike on Friday, Sept. 6 which means the union is on strike watch now.

“We remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties. Unfortunately, the union and its members voted tonight for a strike at Lincoln Financial Field. We have contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong," a spokesperson from Aramark said in a statement to NBC10.

This comes less than a week after a majority of Aramark workers voted yes to authorize a strike at Citizens Bank Park. Workers at the Wells Fargo Center voted to authorize a strike back in April.

The union claims Aramark counts employee hours at different venues separately -- even though, they said, workers do the same jobs for the same employer no matter the venue. The union said this keeps many workers from being eligible for health benefits.

Workers are calling for Aramark to include all hours worked throughout the three stadiums and lower the threshold for healthcare eligibility.