Apply Now! Champions In Action Program

If you’re a nonprofit organization, and you’re looking to get recognition for all you do in the community, look no more.

Get on the ball and apply to the Champions in Action Program. The 2012 Champions in Action program will focus on two topics: Youth Initiatives and Neighborhood Development. If chosen, each Champion in Action receives a $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from the Citizens Bank, Coverage from NBC 10 and much more.

Citizens Bank and Champions in Action want to help recognize those who are champions in the community. The program supports non-profit organizations and rewards them for all the work they do.

Citizens Bank and Champions in Action are accepting applications if your non-profit organization has any success in the community with "Youth Initiatives". The application deadline is September 30th at 5p.m.

Hurry time is almost up!



For more information on how to apply or information on the program visit Champions in Action/Citizens Bank.

To make a donation visit Champions In Action Donation Page.

