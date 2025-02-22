A fire at a Montgomery County apartment building sent residents out into the freezing cold and several others, including first responders, to the hospital.

According to Chief of Bridgeport Fire Department Steve Wanczyk, crews were dispatched just after 1 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, to the Bridgeport Suites -- a six-story apartment building with 139 units -- after receiving reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, Wanczyk shared that crews found multiple people hanging off of balconies.

All of the residents were able to escape the apartment building, but some had to be rescued. Firefighters from over a dozen companies went through the entire apartment complex to help several residents and pets.

"I started hearing some yells. So I went out to my balcony and saw an orange glow. And I knew at that point, there was a fire," said Bridgeport Suites resident Madison O'Connor.

Wanczyk said that four residents from the property and two responding police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one unit had caught fire, but the smoke filled the whole building.

Wanczyk shared that some residents are now being placed at Bridgeport Borough Hall because it will be a while until they can return home because of how much damage the fire caused.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.