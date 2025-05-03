Pennsylvania

Over 130 people displaced after apartment building fire in Bethlehem

Officials said the fire originated on the roof of the building, but the cause of the fire is under investigation

Dozens of people have been displaced after an apartment building fire in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

According to the Bethlehem Fire Department, at 1:17 p.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025, the Northampton County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a structure fire.

Officials said the City of Bethlehem Fire Department was dispatched and arrived on scene at 510 E. 3rd St. within minutes.

At the scene, fire crews found a five-story building that contained both apartments and businesses on fire.

Officials said thick smoke was pouring from the rooftop and filling the street below. Strong winds also fanned flames across the rooftop.

According to officials, multiple fire crews were called to assist with this four-alarm fire. Crews were able to evacuate all the residents without any reported injuries. The fire was placed under control around 6:50 p.m.

Officials said the building will remain closed while repairs are being made. All 135 displaced residents were transported to a hotel.

The fire originated on the roof of the building, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

