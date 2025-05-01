Center City fire forces residents out of apartment, hospitalizes one

Several people were forced out of their homes overnight after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Center City.

The fire started inside an apartment located at 12th and Chestnut Streets just after 1 a.m. Thursday, May 1, 2025.

According to fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

NBC10 was on the scene and spoke to one resident who saw the smoke and said fires and false alarms are nothing new.

"What's the chances that it's another fire, and then I open the door and the whole hallway is full of smoke because it's on our floor now," Resident Luigi Acquati told NBC10.

It took firefighters around half an hour to get the fire under control.