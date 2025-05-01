Philadelphia

Center City fire forces residents out of apartment, hospitalizes one

The fire started inside an apartment located at 12th and Chestnut Streets just after 1 a.m. Thursday, May 1, 2025

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were forced out of their homes overnight after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Center City.

The fire started inside an apartment located at 12th and Chestnut Streets just after 1 a.m. Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

NBC10 was on the scene and spoke to one resident who saw the smoke and said fires and false alarms are nothing new.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"What's the chances that it's another fire, and then I open the door and the whole hallway is full of smoke because it's on our floor now," Resident Luigi Acquati told NBC10.

It took firefighters around half an hour to get the fire under control.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCenter CityCenter City Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us