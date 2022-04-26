Antisemitic Flyers Found on Lawns in Ardmore

An investigation is underway after flyers with antisemitic language were found on lawns in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, last week.

“To see this come to my doorstep is really appalling,” Mike Hartung, an Ardmore resident, told NBC10. “I would be shocked but I read about it everyday. Hear about it everyday. But to have it be on my street is definitely upsetting.”

A viewer first reported to NBC10 on Friday that the flyers were spotted in the area of Rock Glen Road and Saint Georges Road.

Lower Merion Township Police told NBC10 they are investigating the flyers and trying to track down the people responsible.

“I think that it’s really surprising for this neighborhood to have to experience this type of antisemitism,” Linda Wong, another Ardmore resident, told NBC10. “That’s not acceptable in this neighborhood or anywhere."

Detectives referred to the flyers as “hate speech” and believe it may be part of a national effort to spread hate propaganda.

“We’re a Jewish family,” Becka Buurma, of Ardmore, told NBC10. “It’s not new. It’s always been around. But it’s always upsetting and it feels a little extra upsetting when it’s around the holidays. We just had Passover.”

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

“I’m happy that whoever first saw it, reported it to police, so they can hopefully do whatever they can to make a clear statement that this won’t be tolerated,” Buurma said.

If you have any information on the incident, call Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6250.