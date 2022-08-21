Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Jersey Shore Town

Bags of antisemitic literature were thrown onto properties throughout a Jersey Shore town, police said.

The culprit spread the bags in in Brigantine in the overnight hours, the Brigantine Police Department said on Facebook Sunday morning.

“The literature does not contain any threats, but it is consistent with anti-Semitic flyers that news outlets have reported as having been distributed in similar manners throughout the United States in recent weeks,” the BPD said. “It appears that these flyers are being randomly distributed publicly and are not targeting any specific residences or businesses.”

The department declined to show the flyers, but the relative of someone staying in Brigantine sent photos of the literature to NBC10, saying they were left on cars. They contained several antisemitic tropes, including references to the country and the media being controlled by Jews.

The BPD said it was investigating the incident as a bias crime and asked that anyone with surveillance video that could help track down the perpetrators contact the department at 609-266-7414.