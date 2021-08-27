Anticipating More Riders, SEPTA to Increase Service Next Week

SEPTA will increase service across all of its modes of transportation next week as it readies for more riders after Labor Day, the agency announced Friday.

Bus, subway and trolley service will increase to 93% of pre-pandemic levels, with new schedules going into effect this coming Sunday and Monday for those vehicles and for the Market-Frankford, Broad Street and Norristown High Speed lines, a SEPTA spokesperson said. New Regional Rail schedules will go into effect on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The agency has been running at reduced capacity due to a drop in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Though it will increase service, people are still required to wear masks while riding.

SEPTA announced the following highlights regarding the upcoming changes to buses, subways and trolleys:

The Market-Frankford Line will run every six minutes Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Broad Street Line will run every eight minutes or less Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

High-frequency bus and trolley routes will run at pre-COVID-19 levels.

Trolley routes 101 and 102 will return to regular trolley service on August 30

Here are some highlights of the Regional Rail adjustments going into effect Sunday, Sept. 5:

Service will increase to 65% of pre-COVID levels on weekdays and 53% on weekends.

The Cynwyd Line will return with limited service.

There will be enhanced weekday morning and evening peak service, including the return of select Express trips on the Paoli/Thorndale, Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

There will be enhanced weekend service, including two-hour service on the Fox Chase and Media/Elwyn Lines, and Sunday service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line.

SEPTA is incentivizing riders through discounted weekly passes. The agency added that parking at Regional Rail stations will continue to be free through October, and that any station sales offices that have been closed will reopen by the first week in September.